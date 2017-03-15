The Rachel Maddow Show 03/15/17

House Intel leaders ask FBI, CIA, NSA for answers on Mike Flynn

Rachel Maddow reviews the cloud of questions around disgraced Donald Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn and the prospect that answers will finally be forthcoming as the top two members of the House Intelligence Committee have written to the FBI, CIA, and NSA. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Federal judge in Hawaii blocks Trump’s revised travel order
6 hours 14 min ago
Rep. Schiff: Travel ban makes Trump look weak
4 hours 21 min ago
Breitbart editor: Sources in wiretapping article 'unimpeachable'
8 hours 3 min ago
Gov. Hutchinson: House health care bill a ‘bad idea’
8 hours 3 min ago
Graham on Trump's wiretapping claim: 'I wouldn't say things like that'
7 hours 3 min ago
Pres. Trump's Andrew Jackson connection
Rachel Maddow reveals Donald Trump's 2005 tax return
Two Russian spies indicted in Yahoo hack
Gillibrand says 'no accountability' in nude photo scandal
House Intel Cmmte: Still no evidence of Trump Tower wiretap

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL