The Rachel Maddow Show 02/10/17

House Intel Committee looking at legality of Flynn Russia contact

Congressman Adam Schiff talks with Rachel Maddow about new reporting that Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, Mike Flynn, spoke to Russia about U.S. sanctions before Trump took office, and in fact, had contact with Russia through the campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

