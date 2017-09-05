The Rachel Maddow Show 09/05/17

House GOP subpoenas FBI, DOJ in apparent ploy to hurt Trump probe

Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about why Republicans on the committee have subpoenaed the FBI and DOJ for documents related to the Trump Russia dossier. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: I have a great heart for the 'Dreamers'
6 hours 57 min ago
Longtime Trump confidant is latest to leave White House
2 hours 40 min ago
Rep. Castro: New report means it's time for Trump impeachment
5 hours 18 min ago
Franken on DACA: We are going to find the votes for this
4 hours 26 min ago
Matthews: Trump tears away the standards that have held us up
3 hours 27 min ago
Trump lawyer to reporter: 'Are you on drugs?'
GOP Rep: DACA bill would pass the House tomorrow
The EPA’s bizarre response to report on Houston contaminants
Wallace on Jared and Ivanka as moderators on DACA: They're either 'impotent' or 'liars'
What's next in the Russia investigation?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL