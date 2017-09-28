The Rachel Maddow Show 09/28/17

Hospitals struggle to help ailing Americans in Puerto Rico

Pablo Venes, a San Juan-based journalist, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the lack of internet and means of communication is hindering the ability for hospitals to treat patients in Puerto Rico as bad ideas and impotent leadership continue to hinder relief efforts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

