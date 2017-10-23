The Rachel Maddow Show 10/23/17

Holder: Trump 'unwise' to attack Sessions over Comey, Russia

Former Attorney General Eric Holder talks with Rachel Maddow about why it is a bad idea for Donald Trump to berate Jeff Sesions and meet with U.S. attorney candidates who could potentially be responsible for prosecuting Trump interests. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

