The Rachel Maddow Show 10/23/17

Holder: 'Our democracy is under attack'

Former Attorney General Eric Holder talks with Rachel Maddow about his work with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, trying to undo GOP gerrymandering and make representation in the US more consistent with American voters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

