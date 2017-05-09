The Rachel Maddow Show 05/09/17

History offers glaring precedent for Trump's firing of Comey

Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, talks with Rachel Maddow about the historical precedent for Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, in particular Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" that preceded his leaving office. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump fires Comey as investigations into Russia ties heat up
2 hours 51 min ago
Warren: Comey was fired because of the Russians
3 hours 40 min ago
Sen. Whitehouse: 'The echo of Watergate is very strong here'
2 hours 26 min ago
Cummings calls on Republicans to hold Trump accountable
2 hours 18 min ago
Warner: If I could take back vote on Deputy AG, I would
1 hour 16 min ago
Rep. Schiff: Sessions was supposed to recuse himself
Halperin: In Trump's view, Comey firing not a hard choice
Fmr. Clinton advisor: DAG letter on Comey lifted text from Hillary campaign doc
Timeline of Former FBI Director Comey's firing
Dems charge Comey firing Nixonian, demand special prosecutor

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL