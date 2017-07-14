The Rachel Maddow Show 07/14/17

Health care protesters deploy 'flat Rob Portman'

Rachel Maddow reports on health care activists using a printed "flat Rob" to send a message to Ohio Senator Rob Portman. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's men in Moscow: Who are Aras and Emin Agalarov?
6 hours 8 min ago
NYT’s Ken Vogel confirms translator was sixth person in Trump Jr. meeting
10 hours 6 min ago
Donald Trump’s longest, most awkward handshake yet
5 hours 46 min ago
GOP Rep. can't rule out Trump criminal conspiracy
6 hours 16 min ago
Dilanian: Trump Jr. meeting shows evidence of collusion
7 hours 28 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: Former Soviet counter intel officer attended Trump Jr. meeting
Hickenlooper: Voters are worried about Trump's transparency
Revised GOP health care bill already in jeopardy
Maxine Waters: 'Surprised' that GOP is defending Trump
Trump hires new lawyer amid Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL