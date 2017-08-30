The Rachel Maddow Show 08/30/17

Harvey-damaged Arkema chemical plant explosion expected

Matt Dempsey, data reporter on the investigative team at the Houston Chronicle, talks with Rachel Maddow about the immediate peril from the damaged Arkema chemical plant northeast of Houston and the lack of regulations in Texas complicating the problem. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

