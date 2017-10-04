The Rachel Maddow Show 10/04/17

Gun slaughter used to move Congress to action, until NRA lobbing

Gun violence and death used to shock the American conscience to action, until lobby power of the NRA rendered Congress impotent on the issue and left Americans helpless to address an obvious problem. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rexit? Rift between Trump, Tillerson deepens
5 hours 31 min ago
Matthews: Tillerson didn’t deny calling Trump a moron
4 hours 33 min ago
John Lewis on gun control: We must organize
5 hours 13 min ago
Senate Intel Committee: We have more questions on collusion
5 hours 1 min ago
Report: Ivanka and Don Jr. came close to criminal charges
6 hours 2 min ago
Sen: Americans 'likely' helped Russians hack 2016 election
Ruhle: Source says Tillerson called Trump 'a f-ing moron'
Exclusive: Tillerson nearly quit, called Trump 'moron'
Joe: Trump shows 'basic lack of humanity' in Puerto Rico
Cole: No quick, easy solution to prevent massacres

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL