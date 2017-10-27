The Rachel Maddow Show 10/27/17

Grassley staffer ran private investigation into Clinton e-mail

Rachel Maddow looks at the Trump Russia investigations seeking details into a Trump supporter's efforts to recruit hackers to find Hillary Clinton's e-mails, and reports that Barbara Ledeen, a staffer for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, was engaged in a similar pursuit. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

