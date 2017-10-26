The Rachel Maddow Show 10/26/17

Grassley staffer ran private investigation into Clinton e-mail

Rachel Maddow looks at the Trump Russia investigations seeks details into a Trump supporter's efforts to recruit hackers to find Hillary Clinton's e-mails, and reporting that Barbara Ledeen, a staffer for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, was engaged in a similar pursuit. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files
5 hours 28 min ago
Trump: Opioids 'worst drug crisis in American history'
9 hours 7 sec ago
What's changed in the GOP's war on drugs
1 hour 40 min ago
Maddow: Trump admin not turning words into deeds
3 hours 50 min ago
House narrowly passes budget, paves way for tax plan
13 hours 38 min ago
Trump's voter fraud panel under investigation
Can the JFK files really show us something new?
Trump wades back into Confederate monument controversy
Matthews: Republican party now controlled by Trump
Will Trump's 'sarcasm defense' work in Russia investigation?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL