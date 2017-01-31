The Rachel Maddow Show 01/31/17

Gorsuch nomination revives Reagan era EPA story

Rachel Maddow recalls a scandalous chapter for the EPA during the Reagan administration, and its unexpected connection to today's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court by Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

