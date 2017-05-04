The Rachel Maddow Show 05/04/17

GOP uses health care as means to tax cuts for the wealthy

Jonathan Gruber, professor of economics at M.I.T. and an architect of the Affordable Care Act, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Republicans are using cuts in Medicaid as a stepping stone to make their upcoming tax plan easier to pass. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

