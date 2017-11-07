The Rachel Maddow Show 11/07/17

GOP underperforms outside of Trump base in Virginia races

Steve Kornacki, MSNBC political correspondent, shows Rachel Maddow the dynamics of the voting in Virginia where Democrats took the top state offices and flipped many state delegate seats as Trump-style campaigning failed with suburban Republicans and energized urban Democrats. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

