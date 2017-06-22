The Rachel Maddow Show 06/22/17

GOP threat to Medicaid threatens liberty of millions of Americans

Rachel Maddow tells the history of ADAPT and the activism of disabled Americans and points out the leadership role these activists have taken in challenging the Republican plan to take Medicaid away from millions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

