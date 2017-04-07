The Rachel Maddow Show 04/07/17

GOP sets Garland precendent with Gorsuch vote

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate, talks with Rachel Maddow about the future of Supreme Court nominations now that Republicans have set a precedent of blocking a nominee because of the nominating president's party. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Murphy: ‘I don’t trust the Trump admin.’ on Syria
5 hours 28 min ago
Trump calls for WH staff shakeup after Syria strike
5 hours 35 min ago
Matthews: How do you pick someone to clean up the swamp
5 hours 12 min ago
Anatomy of Trump's airstrikes in Syria
6 hours 3 min ago
Fmr. Ambassador: No easy way out of Syria
7 hours 24 min ago
Ernst: No more Syria action 'unless it's warranted'
Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court after Senate uses 'nuclear option'
'Fairly muted' Syrian and Russian responses to airstrike
MaddowBlog: Trump completes dramatic reversal with Syrian attack
Joe: We're going to see a more aggressive Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL