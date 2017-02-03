The Rachel Maddow Show 02/03/17

GOP opts for fundraising over quick vote for hotly opposed DeVos

Rachel Maddow reports on a peculiar biofeedback company in which Donald Trump education nominee Betsy DeVos is an investor, and notes that even though she is one vote away from losing confirmation, Republicans are in Florida schmoozing donors instead of getting her vote done quickly. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's immigration ban
3 hours 20 min ago
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'
3 hours 1 min ago
Spicer: Iran's actions won't go unchecked
5 hours 9 min ago
DeVos future uncertain as Senate vote looms
10 hours 5 min ago
Greta: Tragedy in the shadows of Capitol Hill
4 hours 43 min ago
Over 100,000 visas revoked after immigration ban
Gov. Brewer: DeVos is the 'right choice'
Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
Trump to roll back financial regulations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL