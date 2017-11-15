The Rachel Maddow Show 11/15/17

GOP follows string of failures with ill-conceived tax plan

Rachel Maddow reviews the string of failures by the current Republican Congress which it hopes to break with a new, wildly unpopular tax plan that they have not done a good job of disguising as not being designed to benefit rich people. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump on a path of despotism?
50 min 35 sec ago
GOP follows string of failures with ill-conceived tax plan
1 hour 39 min ago
More women come forward to accuse Roy Moore
55 min 16 sec ago
Democrats introduce articles of impeachment against Trump
3 hours 22 min ago
More women report Roy Moore for lurid behavior
1 hour 45 min ago
Schiff: If Sessions replaces Moore, Russia probe is in play
Watch Trump's 'Rubio moment'
Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill still supporting Moore
Ifill: Trump’s judicial picks are 'unqualified'
MIke Pence's 3 Russia defenses

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL