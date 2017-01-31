The Rachel Maddow Show 01/31/17

GOP blanking of Garland casts shadow on Gorsuch nomination

Kenji Yoshina, professor of constitutional law at NYU Law School, talks with Rachel Maddow about the judicial record of Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, and the political environment in which the nomination is being considered. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Maddow: Destabilizing chaos a Trump hallmark

