The Rachel Maddow Show 06/21/17

Georgia Democrats see path to close gap against Republicans

State Rep. Stacey Abrams, Georgia minority leader, talks with Rachel Maddow about the encouragement Democrats see in the outcome of the Georgia special election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Karen Handel defeats Jon Ossoff in GA special election
3 hours 31 min ago
NYT: Pompeo still briefed Flynn on secrets as CIA knew concerns
4 hours 22 min ago
Matthews: The nonsense of Trump now a standard for nonsense
6 hours 38 min ago
Chris Murphy: Don't believe my GOP colleagues on health care objections
5 hours 32 min ago
Attorney General Jeff Sessions hires lawyer of his own
5 hours 11 min ago
Democratic Senators ask CBO for copy of secret bill
Trump looking to overhaul White House press operations
Georgia special election key to health care future?
McCaskill: Health care bill a tax cut for the rich
Hirono: Trump still doesn't believe in Russian interference

