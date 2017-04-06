The Rachel Maddow Show 04/06/17

Gas attack reopens question of Syrian weapons

Malcolm Nance, counterterrorism expert, talks about the challenge of determining whether and how many more chemical weapons Syria may have and the extent of U.S. intelligence on Syria and its capabilities. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack
3 hours 19 min ago
Trump: Attack in 'vital national security interest' of U.S.
Marco Rubio: This was not a symbolic strike
2 hours 22 min ago
Schiff: 'None of what we're doing in Syria is authorized'
2 hours 55 min ago
Syrian TV characterized missile strike as 'American aggression'
HRC called for attack on airfield hours before strike
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria
Jared Kushner: Trump's new Mr. Fix-It
What's the political impact of the nuclear option?
Joe: What the WH did is worse than firing Bannon

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL