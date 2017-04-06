The Rachel Maddow Show 04/06/17

Gas attack gives Trump clarity on Syria

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent, talks about the confused messaging on Syria coming out of the State Department ahead of the missile attack on a Syria's Shayrat airfield, in contrast with Donald Trump's clarity condemning Syria's apparent use of chemical weapons. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack
4 hours 9 min ago
Trump: Attack in 'vital national security interest' of U.S.
Marco Rubio: This was not a symbolic strike
3 hours 12 min ago
Schiff: 'None of what we're doing in Syria is authorized'
3 hours 45 min ago
Syrian TV characterized missile strike as 'American aggression'
HRC called for attack on airfield hours before strike
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria
Jared Kushner: Trump's new Mr. Fix-It
What's the political impact of the nuclear option?
Joe: What the WH did is worse than firing Bannon

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL