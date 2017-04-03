The Rachel Maddow Show 04/03/17

Former Trump adviser duped by Russian spies

Rachel Maddow describes how former Donld Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page was unwittingly recruited and cultivated as an asset by Russian spies, as outlined in a new report from Buzzfeed News. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Former Trump adviser duped by Russian spies
2 hours 46 min ago
Matthews: This presidency resembles nothing before it
3 hours 47 min ago
WaPo: Secret meeting with Trump supporter and Russian official
4 hours 46 min ago
Democrats have votes to block SCOTUS nomination
6 hours 21 min ago
The Trump administration's ethical quagmires
3 hours 15 min ago
Inside Trump’s meeting with NBC News
Grassley: Democrats ‘can’t lay a glove’ on Gorsuch
Potential conflicts of interest for Ivanka Trump, Kushner
Scarborough: He's president and all he does is watch TV
Dems eye GA special election as referendum on Trump admin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL