The Rachel Maddow Show 11/14/17

Former KGB Putin friend hired for US Moscow embassy security

Rachel Maddow reports on the no-bid contract the Trump administration gave to a company run by a former KGB colleague of Vladimir Putin to handle the security for the U.S. embassy in Moscow, and notes a pattern of odd Trump overtures to Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

