The Rachel Maddow Show 03/30/17

Flynn testimony offer jolts Trump Russia case

Shane Harris, senior writer for The Wall Street Journal, talks with Rachel Maddow about breaking news that disgraced Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has offered to testify in the Russia investigation in exchange for immunity. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Flynn asks for immunity, 'has a story to tell'
Report: WH officials aided Nunes in getting intel
Feinstein: I've never been briefed on classified info at WH
4 hours 39 min ago
The civil war on Capitol Hill
4 hours 20 min ago
What's the future of N.C.'s "bathroom bill"?
4 hours 3 min ago
Pence breaks Senate tie on measure targeting PP
No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader
Freedom Caucus member responds to Trump's tweet
Trump down to his core with 35 percent support
Could Nunes be subject to investigation?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL