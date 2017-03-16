The Rachel Maddow Show 03/16/17

Flynn scandal intensifies amid documented payments from Russia

Rachel Maddow raises the question of whether Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn committed a crime by accepting payments from Russia, and whether the Trump campaign knew about it before hiring him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ryan: Pres. Trump will have "an unconventional presidency'
8 hours 32 min ago
Trump falls victim to McDonald's hacked tweet
4 hours 51 min ago
WH stands by wiretap claims, insists on waiting for DOJ response
Chris: Trump is making up claims that have no reality
5 hours 36 min ago
Hawaii AG on new ruling against Trump travel ban
5 hours 46 sec ago
Fact-checking President Trump's interview
Trump may have leaked classified information
GOP Rep.: Must keeping fighting to improve heath care bill
Greta: The much-needed diversion of March Madness
Rep. Lieu: We have a 'ridiculous' president

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL