The Rachel Maddow Show 09/08/17

Florida west coast on edge as Hurricane Irma shifts

Mayor Randall Henderson of Fort Myers, Florida talks with Rachel Maddow about the possibility that a more western track by Hurricane Irma will mean an even higher storm surge for his city and how his constituents and emergency officials are preparing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

FEMA: Irma is going to devastate Florida
3 hours 1 min ago
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
1 hour 23 min ago
The best and worst case scenario for Irma
1 hour 57 min ago
Miami must deal with climate change 'reality'
1 hour 43 min ago
White House: Take Irma seriously, stay out of danger
3 hours 25 min ago
WaPo: Mueller wants to talk to White House aides
Trump signs disaster aid, and his deal with Dems, into law
FL Gov. tells people in evacuation zones to get out
Marco Island, Naples could face direct hit from Irma
Maddow: New Russia contact revealed by Trump Jr.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL