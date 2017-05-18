The Rachel Maddow Show 05/18/17

Five key questions about the Trump-Russia special counsel

Sari Horwitz, Justice Department reporter for The Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about new questions raised by the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel to the Trump-Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ appoints special counsel to take over Russia probe
6 hours 33 min ago
Maxine Waters: All Trump probes must continue
5 hours 14 min ago
Chris Matthews: The President has a tail on him
5 hours 34 min ago
Fmr. DOJ employees say Mueller a good choice to lead probe
7 hours 26 min ago
GOP Rep: Russia coverage getting in way of Trump’s agenda
8 hours 5 min ago
Why is Trump still protecting Michael Flynn?
8 hours 43 min ago
King: Comey had ‘obligation’ to report details of Trump meeting
Joe to Republicans: 'Donald Trump is not worth it'
Warner: 'Very curious' that WH is asking media to withhold info
Rep. Al Green calls for Trump to be impeached

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL