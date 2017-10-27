The Rachel Maddow Show 10/27/17

First charges filed in Robert Mueller's Trump Russia probe

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney talks with Rachel Maddow about new CNN reporting that a federal grand jury has "approved the first charges" in special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

First charges filed in Trump Russia probe: Report
51 min 56 sec ago
Fmr. Trump adviser met with Senate panel for 5 hours
2 hours 14 min ago
Report: Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer tied to Kremlin
1 hour 30 min ago
10-year-old with cerebral palsy detained by border agents
1 hour 27 min ago
Trump tweets at the wrong Lee Greenwood
47 min 31 sec ago
Conservative news site funded Trump opposition research
Ex-CIA director spoke to Mueller on Flynn's alleged Turkish scheme
Experts warn 2018 election threatened by Russia-linked 'Bots'
An inconvenient truth for President Trump?
Whitefish spox says critiques just 'conspiracy theories'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL