The Rachel Maddow Show 03/31/17

FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite political headwind

Clinton Watts, former FBI special agent and counterintelligence expert, talks with Rachel Maddow about his confidence in the various investigative bodies probing the links between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

