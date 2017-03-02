The Rachel Maddow Show 03/02/17

FBI not cooperating with House on Trump Russia investigation

Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about the difficultly his committee is having getting answers out of FBI Director James Comey about the investigation into the Donald Trump campaign's ties to Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

