The Rachel Maddow Show 03/02/17

FBI neglected to tell Senate of Sessions lie about Russia contact

Rachel Maddow wonders why the FBI, having investigated contacts between Jeff Sessions and the Russia government, did not say anything when Sessions denied those contacts in his Senate confirmation hearing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP unveils Obamacare replacement legislation
2 hours 7 min ago
Gavin Grimm: 'I'll stay fighting' for transgender rights
5 hours 9 min ago
Trump signs new immigration executive order
Tillerson discusses new immigration order
8 hours 51 min ago
SCOTUS rejects appeal in transgender student case
10 hours 49 min ago
Trump org 'doesn't do business' in 6 banned nations
Trump makes unsubstantiated claims of being wiretapped
Rep. Schiff: EO change is 'transparent window dressing'
Analysis: Does Obama have grounds to sue Trump for libel?
How prepared is U.S. for North Korea threat?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL