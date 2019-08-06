FBI approach to racist domestic terror questioned after shooting

FBI approach to racist domestic terror questioned after shooting08:16
While the threat of white nationalist domestic terror is, by the FBI's own assessment, significant, whether the FBI is treating it with the same seriousness and resources as foreign terrorism is being questioned in the wake of the El Paso shooting. Nicholas Rasmussen, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joshua Geltzer, former DOJ official, and Javed Ali, former senior director for counterterrorism at the NSC discuss.