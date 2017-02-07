The Rachel Maddow Show 02/07/17

Fate of Trump travel ban considered by court

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate, talks with Rachel Maddow about the arguments today before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals deciding the fate of Donald Trump travel ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McConnell silences Warren on Sessions with obscure Senate rule
4 hours 1 min ago
What can Betsy DeVos do to American schools?
5 hours 18 min ago
McCain: Travel ban rollout ‘out-of-the-blue explosion’
7 hours 46 min ago
Chris: The President is responsible for what happens
6 hours 32 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar on travel ban: It's not just seven countries
6 hours 19 min ago
The White House’s credibility questions
Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary
Rep. Waters: Trump 'leading himself to impeachment'
Maddow: Trump loses first legal round on travel ban
Obama enjoys post-presidency kiteboarding session

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL