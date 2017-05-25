The Rachel Maddow Show 05/25/17

Family ties could upset Trump Russia investigation defense

Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether any precedent exists for Donald Trump's elevating of his own son-in-law and the tension the Trump-Russia investigation is likely to put on that relationship. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

