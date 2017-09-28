The Rachel Maddow Show 09/28/17

Extra Trump inauguration money shrouded in mystery

Craig Holman, government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, talks with Rachel Maddow about the opacity of Donald Trump's inauguration fund and the mystery of the extra millions of dollars believed to be held by the fund. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

