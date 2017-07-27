The Rachel Maddow Show 07/27/17

Expert: 'Nothing can stop Bobby Mueller'

Tim Weiner, historian of the FBI and CIA, talks with Rachel Maddow about the Republican effort to discredit the FBI and the Trump Russia investigation, and what Donald Trump doesn't understand about the FBI. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

