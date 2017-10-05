The Rachel Maddow Show 10/05/17

Exclusive: Trump dossier author open to Senate Intel meeting

Rachel Maddow reports exclusively that an associate of Trump dossier author Christopher Steele is open to meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee, contrary to the committee's claims. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller met with author of Trump dossier
5 hours 41 sec ago
Trump furious at Tillerson over 'moron' comments
5 hours 33 min ago
Pro-life Rep. resigns after asking mistress to have abortion
3 hours 52 min ago
Matthews: Americans have lost faith in Trump
4 hours 36 min ago
Has Facebook grown so massive it can't be controlled?
3 hours 47 min ago
Scalise On bump stocks: ATF should decide, not Congress
7 hours 31 min ago
Poll: 2/3 of Americans think country on wrong track
4 hours 53 min ago
GOP Rep: Bill banning bump stocks 'perfectly bipartisan'
Top House Dem. calls for Pelosi to step down
Ryan: Bump Stocks 'Something We Need to Look Into'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL