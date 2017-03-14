The Rachel Maddow Show 03/14/17

Exclusive Look at Trump's 2005 Tax Return

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and David Cay Johnston discuss how Johnston obtained the summary pages of President Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns and what they say about the president's tax burden. Maddow also reads a response from the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

EXCLUSIVE look at Trump's 2005 tax return
39 min 31 sec ago
Health care debate rages across America
3 hours 12 min ago
Shaheen: GOP unwilling to work with Dems on health care
4 hours 1 min ago
Greta: The problem with Saudi Arabia’s ‘girls council’
3 hours 3 min ago
Debunked Clinton scandal figure paid by Flynn
1 day 6 min ago
WV county suing drug distributors over opioid epidemic
6 hours 14 min ago
Mika: Were you lying, Mr. President? Did you make it up?
Rep. Kennedy says his intern's life was saved twice by Obamacare
GOP and Dem Congressmen stream 16-hour road trip
OMB Director: CBO is good at counting money, not coverage

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL