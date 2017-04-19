The Rachel Maddow Show 04/19/17

Erik Prince acted as Trump envoy in Russian meetings: report

Rachel Maddow shares reports that Erik Prince, founder of Blackwater and brother of Donald Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos met with Russian officials while working with the Trump team. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

