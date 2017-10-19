The Rachel Maddow Show 10/19/17

Eric Holder joins Rachel Maddow Monday, 10/23 at 9pm ET

Rachel Maddow reports on how the Wisconsin voter ID law had a deleterious effect on voter turnout, something Attorney General Eric Holder warned about at the time. Eric Holder will join Rachel Maddow for an interview on Monday 10/23 at 9pm ET. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

