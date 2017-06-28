The Rachel Maddow Show 06/28/17

EPA sidelining science under Trump, Pruitt

Rachel Maddow looks at the dubious job Donald Trump's EPA is doing as a steward of the environment and tells the story of Deborah Swackhamer, chair of the E.P.A.’s Board of Scientific Counselors, who was pressured by an EPA official to change her testimony to Congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hayes: Trump only making it worse for GOP on health care
3 hours 22 min ago
Sen. Intel committee will receive Comey memos
4 hours 23 min ago
SNL's Weekend Update hosts Che and Jost talk Trump
3 hours 33 min ago
Kaine: GOP should work with Dems on health care fix
3 hours 11 min ago
Matthews: Trump admitted that Russians interfered in election
3 hours 25 min ago
Wrestling’s newest villain: 'The Progressive Liberal'
Homeland Security calls for stricter security at world airports
Can Dems and GOP pass health care before leaving D.C.?
GOP moderates signal bi-partisan health care approach
Chuck: Trump's war on the media is really a war on truth

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL