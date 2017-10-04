The Rachel Maddow Show 10/04/17

Emails show Ivanka, Trump Jr. coordinating lies about Trump SoHo

Ivanka Trump and her brother, Donald Trump Jr., were nearly criminally indicted in a case involving Trump SoHo, and the related e-mails show them coordinating their lies. Andrea Bernstein, senior editor of policy and politics for WNYC, discusses the story with Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

