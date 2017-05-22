The Rachel Maddow Show 05/22/17

Echoes of past attacks seen in Manchester Arena explosion

Malcolm Nance, terrorism analyst, talks with Rachel Maddow about past terror attacks at large public events that share characteristics with the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

