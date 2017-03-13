The Rachel Maddow Show 03/13/17

Dutch see Trump as cautionary election lesson amid Wilders ascent

Erik Mouthaan, North America correspondent for Dutch RTL TV, talks with Rachel Maddow about the concern among some Dutch voters about the popularity of anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders, who some have dubbed "the Dutch Trump." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders: GOP health care bill 'is not health care legislation'
4 hours 34 min ago
Chris: ‘Trump wants to be the resistance’
4 hours 55 min ago
WV resident: 'You're born into this generational poverty'
4 hours 52 min ago
CBO: 24 million more will be uninsured under GOP plan
8 hours 42 min ago
U.S. Attorney speaks out on ‘stunning’ resignation demand
6 hours 6 min ago
Rep. Speier: ‘The President is on very thin ice’
Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
Sen. Hirono: Steve King thinks he has a 'listening ear' at WH
Dem Rep: Trump not 'emotionally stable' enough to be president
Rep. Lee: King's 'racist' statement left her 'speechless'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL