The Rachel Maddow Show 04/13/17

Drug companies protest drug use for killing death row prisoners

Megan McCracken, of the U.C. Berkeley School of Law Death Penalty Clinic, talks with Rachel Maddow about drug companies suing to prevent their product from being used in the execution of death row prisoners in Arkansas. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

