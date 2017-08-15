The Rachel Maddow Show 08/15/17

Donald Trump remarks aid white supremacists' political ambitions

Rachel Maddow looks at the history of Ku Klux Klan in American politics and its quest for power and points out that it was no accident that Donald Trump helped give racists legitimacy with his remarks about the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

