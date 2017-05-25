The Rachel Maddow Show 05/25/17

DoJ withholds James Comey memos from House Oversight Committee

Rachel Maddow reports on the Department of Justice letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz that it is not releasing James Comey's memos until it finishes assessing the impact on other investigations, including the special counsel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Jared Kushner now under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe: officials
6 hours 26 min ago
Lieberman: FBI appointment would have looked 'terrible'
9 hours 8 min ago
What Franken said to Cruz that left him speechless
4 hours 44 min ago
Are Democrats caught in a lose-lose in Montana?
8 hours 25 min ago
Costa: Kushner is the Trump whisperer
6 hours 12 min ago
Chuck Todd: Why Gianforte's attack is dangerous
Here's what Army recruiting looks like from the inside
DOJ taking block on Trump travel ban to SCOTUS
Federal appeals court upholds block on Trump's travel ban
Trump scolds NATO allies for not paying their fair share

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL