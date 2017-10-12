The Rachel Maddow Show 10/12/17

Doctor quits Puerto Rico medical relief team over 'spa day'

Rache Maddow reports on a doctor who has quit her disaster response team in Puerto Rico after seeing medical workers treat themselves to a 'spa day' in the medical triage tents. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Politico: Trump might interview with Mueller
3 hours 43 min ago
Maxine Waters: 'We should be moving on impeachment'
2 hours 56 min ago
What it's really like on the ground in Puerto Rico
2 hours 30 min ago
Matthews: Paul Ryan chickened out on Las Vegas
3 hours 6 min ago
How Trump gets those great golf scores
2 hours 13 min ago
Does Trump's 'shadow' cabinet work at Fox News?
Trump rages against Puerto Rico, media, Congress
Fmr. NFL player: 'Unconstitutional' to demand players stand during anthem
Gov. Malloy on gun control: Let's make America safer
Experts Say Trump Order Could Upend Health Care System

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL